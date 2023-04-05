WWE Superstar Finn Balor shares update after suffering scary head wound at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Finn Balor suffered a massive cut on his head during his Hell in a Cell Match against Edge at WrestleMania 39. He recently shared pictures to update fans on his recovery.
The two superstars were involved in an intense feud in the months leading up to their final match at WrestleMania. The bout saw Balor's "Demon" gimmick appear on WWE television for the first time in almost three years. He took on The Rated-R Superstar inside the unforgiving steel structure, and the match ended with Edge pinning "Demon" Finn Balor, which took fans by surprise.
An unforgettable spot in the match saw Edge throw a steel ladder at Finn Balor inside the ring. The ladder hit Balor directly in the face, and he immediately started bleeding. The former Universal Champion initially refused medical attention and wanted to finish the bout. He opted for a temporary fix and jumped back inside the ring, earning a loud pop from fans.
Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to reveal that the wound required 14 staples. The post included graphic photos of the horrifying head wound and scars on his back in the aftermath of a brutal Hell in a Cell Match.
WWE fans react to Finn Balor's horrific head wound
The WWE Universe was shocked when Balor first shared a picture of the horrific cut he suffered during the match. His recent update was a sigh of relief for fans who flooded the replies, hailing the former Universal Champion for fighting through the pain to deliver one of the best matches of 'Mania weekend. They also thanked him for his work and wished him a speedy recovery.
Here's what Twitter had to say about Finn Balor requiring 14 staples for a horrific cut on his head:
"One bad mf for finishing that match," wrote one fan. Another said, "And they say the sh*t is fake!."
"Demon" Finn Balor's WrestleMania loss was among the most highly debated topics post-WrestleMania Sunday. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Judgment Day member when he returns on RAW.
