End of The Judgment Day, big sacrifice for top superstar - 5 reasons why "Demon" Finn Balor lost at WrestleMania 39

One of the best matches at WrestleMania 39 saw "Demon" Finn Balor lock horns with Edge in an epic Hell in a Cell Match. Their highly physical bout saw both superstars weaponize everything in their vicinity. The match featured several jaw-dropping spots, including one in which Edge busted open his opponent by hitting him with a steel ladder on his forehead.

A resilient Balor got stitches mid-match and continued to wrestle. But in the end, The Rated-R Superstar shockingly prevailed over the "Demon." Here, we discuss five reasons why WWE booked "Demon" Finn Balor's return after 533 days only to have him lose at WrestleMania 39. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Edge's last WrestleMania before retirement

Edge previously hinted that he would hang up his boots this year. The Rated-R Superstar wanted this match against Finn Balor so he could end that chapter and move on to other pursuits before he eventually retires. This was possibly Edge's last WrestleMania as an active in-ring competitor, and WWE seemingly sacrificed Balor for the Hall of Famer.

The decision appears understandable if one considers that Edge will retire on his terms this time. In its way, The Rated-R Superstar's memorable win after an epic Hell in a Cell Match is the perfect homage to Edge's comeback from a career-ending injury.

#4 Rising concerns over leadership in The Judgment Day

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 #WrestleMania I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Rhea Ripley runs Judgment Day I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Rhea Ripley runs Judgment Day 🔥#WrestleMania https://t.co/MMdhKb7BZd

Although The Judgment Day has never openly hailed Finn Balor as their leader, Edge implied that the former Universal Champion replaced him as the stable's most experienced superstar. Balor's latest loss at WrestleMania, despite his "Demon" gimmick, is now bound to raise questions over his leadership.

Balor needed help from The Judgment Day to beat Edge when they locked horns in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules 2022. He failed to beat The Rated-R Superstar all by himself, which could lead to legitimate doubts creeping into the minds of Damian Priest, Dominik, and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

#3 Unvoidable friction leads to the end of The Judgment Day

Three Judgment Day members competed at WrestleMania 39, and only one walked away with the win. Newly crowned SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will now move to the blue brand. Unless WWE is planning to move the entire faction to SmackDown, we might see the group part ways.

Dominik could move to SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley and pursue a singles run as a top heel on the blue brand. Priest could argue that he was the only Judgment Day member who didn't receive a WrestleMania opportunity and use it as a reason to feud with Balor, confirming the end of The Judgment Day.

#2 No concrete storylines for mystical characters

It might not be the best decision to split up The Judgment Day as the promotion needs more factions to create compelling storylines. Only then can there be a legitimate threat to The Bloodline's unparalleled dominance. Moreover, the creative team has not struck gold with any recent angles featuring supernatural gimmicks.

Thus, WWE might focus more on booking Finn Balor, "The Prince," not his "Demon" persona. This would allow Balor to play the heel character that skyrocketed his popularity during his second NXT run. Moreover, The Prince will be a more suitable gimmick for him if he is pushed as the leader of The Judgment Day after WrestleMania.

#1 Long-term storytelling of "Demon" Finn Balor's redemption

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



Respect to him for continuing in the match. Warrior. Finn Bálor got injected with a numbing agent & got staples at ringside.Respect to him for continuing in the match. Warrior. #WrestleMania Finn Bálor got injected with a numbing agent & got staples at ringside.Respect to him for continuing in the match. Warrior. #WrestleMania https://t.co/OWvxvT60H7

It's a shame that the creative team didn't make the most of the perfect opportunity to redeem Balor's alter-ego after the controversial loss against Roman Reigns in September 2021. It would have left the door open for The Demon King to eventually return and confront Bray Wyatt for SummerSlam 2019 when The Fiend squashed Balor on the show.

However, WWE might not have given up on the angle altogether. The creative team might book a long-term storyline involving "Demon" Finn Balor that will humanize his gimmick after WrestleMania. This will allow the former Universal Champion to undergo a massive transformation. He is no longer invincible, but it will be interesting to see "Demon" Balor fight to regain the credibility that he lost in the defeats against Roman Reigns and Edge.

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj finn balor’s original entrance, theme song and demon mode back in business for wrestlemania



he’s cooked again finn balor’s original entrance, theme song and demon mode back in business for wrestlemaniahe’s cooked again https://t.co/iVHC6yS0ED

This could account for a compelling narrative leading to a huge payoff under Triple H. The Game has worked wonders with Balor, and it's only fair to give him the benefit of the doubt regarding big plans or Balor. If not, Triple H and WWE have made a horrible mistake by booking "Demon" Finn Balor's loss at WrestleMania 39.

