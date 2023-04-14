After ending his feud with Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, WWE veteran Edge may be nearing the end of his career. Back in 2011, Edge was forced to retire due to a serious neck injury, but after nine years, he made his astonishing return to WWE. Now that he is able to leave on his own terms, the Rated-R Superstar may be wanting to plan out his departure.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently reported that the Hall of Famer is looking to leave competitive wrestling behind once his current contract expires later in the year. He shared that he plans to have his last match in Toronto, the city where it all started for him. Edge has had an exciting run over the last three years, making up for his lost time, but many fans wonder whether he will reunite once more with his good friend Christian Cage before making his exit.

Edge's former WWE Tag Team Champion partner appeared at the 2021 Royal Rumble to participate in the same match as him for the first time in over a decade. It made for a heartfelt reunion, and fans wished to see more of the pair in the future but were disappointed when Cage eventually moved to AEW. Since then, speculation has been rife for the highly-anticipated duo of Edge and Christian Cage to team up for one last run together, but due to Cage's contract with AEW, this might not be possible.

Although Edge's retirement will disappoint fans globally, he has dedicated almost three decades to the ring and deserves to take a step back.

More on Edge and Christian's friendship in WWE and beyond

Edge and Christian Cage met as teenagers and quickly became friends after completing their training. They both decided to pursue careers in the industry, signing with WWE in the late 90s.

Both former world champions made their television debuts in 1998. The two then formed a stable with Gangrel, known as The Brood. After a brief feud with The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness, Gangrel betrayed the two men to form The New Brood with The Hardy Boyz. The former tag team champions would stay strong in their support of one another, which ultimately turned them into fan favorites.

Their most memorable moment came at WrestleMania 17 in 2001, where they faced off against The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz in a TLC match. The match was full of chaotic and high-flying moves. Edge and Christian ultimately emerged victorious, winning their seventh and final WWE Tag Team Championship.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#AEWAllOut Christian Cage and Edge competing in 2021 just hits differently for me. Christian Cage and Edge competing in 2021 just hits differently for me.#AEWAllOut https://t.co/bkwNWwf3Br

Edge and Christian will always be remembered as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Their chemistry and camaraderie, both in and out of the ring, made them beloved by fans and fellow wrestlers alike, and their legacy continues to this day.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes