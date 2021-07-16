Did Edge and Christian grow up together?

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Christian are best friends in real life and have done well in the squared circle both as a tag team and singles stars.

Edge, Christian, and Gangrel formed an alliance back in the late 90s with the trio calling themselves "The Brood". Edge and Christian went on to become an incredibly popular tag team and won the WWE/World Tag Team titles on seven occasions.

How long have Edge and Christian known each other?

Edge's Wikipedia page states that he met Christian while he was a 10-year-old kid in Orangeville. The duo used to go to Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto to watch their favorite professional wrestlers in action. At WrestleMania VI, Edge and Christian were both in attendance and watched The Ultimate Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan to win the WWE title.

WWE have revealed their official top 5 Greatest Tag Teams of all-time with New Day number one!



5: The Dudley Boyz

4: Edge & Christian

3: The Hart Foundation

2: The Hardy Boyz

1: The New Day — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 30, 2021

Christian has spoken in-depth about his friendship with Edge. Check out his comments from an interview he did back in April:

"I was a shy kid so I was really scared about going into the class and meeting people. And he was one of the first kids who came up to me to talk. We both realized from that moment on that we were both wrestling fans. So that was our immediate connection. And we just kind of hit it off from that."

Christian revealed that Edge grew up with a single mom who used to work two to three jobs at a time to support him. The Rated-R Superstar would spend most of his time at Christian's house. The current AEW star proceeded to say that Edge's friendship means a lot to him.

"Words can’t really express how much he means to me. It’s a friendship I think that every person wishes they had, and I’m not sure everybody does. But everyone should have a friend like the friendship that we have," said Christian.

One of Edge and Christian's biggest wins in WWE came at WrestleMania 16 and 17. They left both events with tag team gold on their shoulders after defeating The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. They later found success as singles acts as well.

Edge became a much bigger star and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the business in 2012. It was Christian who inducted his long-time friend and it goes without saying that the former is going to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future as well.

