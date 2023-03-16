WWE veteran should return after 5-year hiatus to reunite with Edge one more time

WWE Superstar Edge has had a lengthy career that has put him on par with many legends of the industry. The Rated-R Superstar's most memorable and possibly most loathed career point was his pairing with Vickie Guerrero, and now that she's parted ways with AEW, the two are bound for a reunion.

Edge might be best known for his singles runs, but his pairings with Christian Cage, Lita, and even Vickie have been some of the most fondly recalled moments of his WWE career. Even now, the veteran is often accompanied by his real-life wife and fellow wrestler, Beth Phoenix.

Guerrero announced that she'd be moving on from AEW earlier this year, and some fans have already begun clamoring for her to return to Edge's side. Additionally, her run as General Manager is still spoken of online, and she could possibly retake the role to help The Rated-R Superstar in his battle with The Judgment Day.

However, Edge has clearly evolved as a pro wrestler since his time with Vickie Guerrero, and the pairing might not work in today's landscape. Additionally, according to reports, the WWE veteran will not be returning to pro wrestling and will instead be involved in a shopping network in an unknown position.

Could Christian Cage instead be the one who returns to WWE to reunite with Edge?

While the chance that Vickie Guerrero could be on her way back to WWE might be slim, Christian Cage might have opened the door to a return. Some fans definitely believe this is the case, as many recently took to social media after his match at AEW Revolution to speculate.

The veterans had a brief reunion during 2021's Royal Rumble, which Edge eventually won. Despite the outcome, many fans believed he'd be on his way to re-sign with the promotion, but Captain Charisma shocked the industry when he instead debuted within AEW.

While he was clearly written off of television after his match against Jungle Boy, the duration of his AEW contract is unknown. Wrestling Observer notably reported that Cage signed a multi-year deal in 2021, which could mean that he has a year or two left on his contract and likely won't join Edge in WWE anytime soon.

