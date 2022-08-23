Reported details on Edge's contract with WWE after announcing his possible retirement next year

Recent reports seemingly revealed the number of years Edge has left on his WWE contract after the superstar announced his possible impending retirement.

The latest episode of RAW saw Edge wrestle in front of his hometown of Toronto. After successfully defeating Damian Priest, he was later joined by his wife and Hall of Famer, Beth Phoenix. Following the event, Edge confessed that he was planning to retire next year in the same city.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio Meltzer noted that the Rated R Superstar signed a three-year deal and that it seemingly started when he returned in 2020 as a surprise entry to Royal Rumble.

“He (Edge) signed a three-year deal when he came back, but of course if he wants to retire he can retire.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

Edge initially retired in 2011 after he suffered a neck injury that kept him out of action for nine years. In 2012, he was inducted by his best friend and current AEW star Christian into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edge is reportedly set to team up with Hall of Famer for WWE Clash at the Castle

Before the Hall of Famer can plan his eventual retirement, it looks like he will have to settle some differences with certain RAW Superstars first.

The Canadian legend has been on a mission to destroy his former stable, The Judgment Day. Although The Mysterio's helped with his attempts at abolishing the group, it was made difficult due to Rhea Ripley. However, it seems like she will not be a problem for long.

Recent reports from Meltzer added that Edge might possibly team up with Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix against The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

"You could see it in the ring, it was one of those reactions – it was a big one. It looks like they’re building to something. It looks like Edge, Rey and Beth Phoenix vs Judgment day for Clash At The Castle."

For now, it looks like the RAW Superstar can finally come to terms with his eventual retirement and is looking to end his legendary career with a bang.

