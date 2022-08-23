Edge rumored to team with Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion at Clash at the Castle

Recent reports have suggested that Edge will team up with both Rey Mysterio and his wife Beth Phoenix at WWE's Premium Live Event Clash At The Castle.

Following his ongoing run-ins with his old group, Judgment Day, the Rated R Superstar has vowed to destroy the faction that he created. After defeating Damian Priest this past Monday on RAW, the Hall of Famer was ambushed, leading to Phoenix making the save.

According to Dave Meltzer, who stated on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning on the Hall of Fame couple joining forces for WWE's next big show.

"You could see it in the ring, it was one of those reactions – it was a big one. It looks like they’re building to something. It looks like Edge, Rey and Beth Phoenix vs Judgment day for Clash At The Castle." H/T Ringside News

Edge and Beth Phoenix teamed up at the start of 2022 as they took on the egotistical couple of The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

Edge has hinted at a possible retirement date

After a 9 year layoff due to a severe neck injury, the former WWE Champion did the unthinkable and made a miraculous return to the ring in 2020.

At 48 years of age however, the Canadian star knows his time left in the ring is short, following last night's RAW he spoke to his fellow compatriots in Toronto regarding when he will hang up his boots for good.

"I hope to come back one last time here in Toronto," Edge stressed. "Looking at the calendar, we usually come here [to Toronto] in August. So, next August, I guarantee each and every one of you [that I'll be back here]. And in a perfect world, we all say goodbye to each other that night. Hey, it's OK, man. This is the place for me to do it [retire]. I mean this when I say it — I love all of you, and in case you missed it, I love being Canadian!" H/T Wrestling Inc

Since making his WWE return in 2020, the ultimate opportunist has achieved many great things, from winning the Royal Rumble to main eventing WrestleMania.

Where does Edge rank among the greats of WWE? give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

