"Please let him go Vince" - Fans react to 11-time World Champion potentially leaving WWE after 27 years to join AEW

Vince McMahon is back in WWE and could be back to making the big decisions when it comes to making personnel-related decisions. After recent speculation, some fans feel he should let Edge leave so that he can join AEW.
Edge made a miraculous return to WWE in 2020 at the Royal Rumble, making an in-ring comeback after nine years. Since then, he has featured regularly on shows. During an episode of RAW in August 2022 in Toronto, he defeated Damien Priest in the main event.
After the show went off the air, he addressed his hometown fans, stating that he intends to retire in front of them in 2023. The August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown will take place in Toronto, leading to speculation that it could play host to the Rated R-Superstar's last match in WWE.
A recent report emerged, stating that the company would be very surprised if the 11-time world champion leaves the company for AEW. Major stars like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson have run down their WWE contracts to join Tony Khan's company in the past, leading to hope among the AEW faithful.
WWE veteran Gangrel spoke about a WrestleMania angle with Edge
Edge has brought back his Brood gimmick on multiple occasions over the last few months. This led to speculation that the Stamford-based company could have him reunited with Gangrel at WrestleMania 39.
In a recent interview, Gangrel revealed that the company never contacted him about making an appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals.
"They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang," Gangrel said. "I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down." (H/T Fightful)
Gangrel last wrestled in WWE when he participated in the 15th Anniversary Battle Royal on RAW in 2007.
Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well