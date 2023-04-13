“They never reached out to me” - WWE veteran never got the call for dream WrestleMania return

The WWE Universe expected a lot of surprises at WrestleMania 39, but it didn't turn out that way. Beyond the appearances from Shane McMahon and Pat McAfee, the surprises at the Showcase of the Immortals were severely lacking this year.

One of the missing surprises that a majority of fans expected was Gangrel, who was reportedly set to be involved in Edge's entrance at the show. But when The Rated-R Superstar made his way to the ring in SoFi Stadium, he was very much alone.

WWE Legend Gangrel was a recent guest on Reffin' It Up with Brian Hebner to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the rumor that he would appear alongside Edge at WrestleMania 39, Gangrel said he was never contacted by WWE to do an appearance that weekend.

"They may have discussed it, but my phone never rang," Gangrel said. "I started reading all the stuff, people were calling me, so I wrote Adam [Edge], 'Do you know this started?' He made a joke, 'these writers think they know everything.' I laughed. I tried to tell a guy to tell them, 'No, I wasn't doing it,' but he still ran the story anyway. He goes, 'To be fair, it was pitched, it just never happened.' It was pitched, but I never heard about it. I didn't know anything about it. They never reached out to me. I guess, Edge is always pitching something for me. I think pitched SummerSlam for me, but it got shot down." [H/T: Fightful]

Edge came out alone with a "Brood" entrance at WrestleMania 39

Although Gangrel was nowhere to be seen during WrestleMania 39, The Rated-R Superstar did come out as "Brood Edge" for his entrance against The Demon Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell.

While the WWE Hall of Famer might have been called "Brood Edge", nothing about the entrance beyond the fire circle stage – including the theme song – resembled his time as a member of The Brood.

It's disappointing that WWE didn't choose to honor The Brood in a more significant way, but they decided to take things in a different direction.

If you didn't see Edge's WrestleMania 39 entrance, you can check it out in the embedded tweet below.

What do you make of Gangrel's comments? Are you disappointed that he didn't appear alongside Edge at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

