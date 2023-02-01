Photo: WWE Hall of Famer spotted with AEW star Matt Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently seen with former Royal Rumble winner and WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan in San Antonio.

The WWE Hall of Famer is best known for his time at the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE). He was active in the wrestling industry from the late 1970s to the early 2010s and is regarded as a cult figure among wrestling fans.

Duggan is known for his patriotic image and trademark "2x4" weapon, which he used during matches. He was also the winner of the first-ever Royal Rumble match in 1988. He won several championships during his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011, solidifying his legacy in the industry.

AEW's Matt Hardy met with Duggan in San Antonio and shared his experience on Twitter, calling Hacksaw one of the nicest and coolest people he's met in the wrestling industry. Hardy also mentioned that they both hail from South Carolina and have co-starred in a movie together in the past.

"It was great to see & catch up with Hacksaw Jim Duggan this weekend in San Antonio. Hacksaw is one of the kindest & coolest guys I’ve met in this crazy industry. Plus, he’s a fellow (South) Carolinian! Little known fact - We both starred in a movie together ions again," Hardy wrote.

The AEW Star reacted to The Hardy Boyz' intense match at WWE Royal Rumble

AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted his thoughts on his iconic match with The Dudley Boyz at Royal Rumble.

At the 2000 Royal Rumble, The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and his brother Jeff Hardy) participated in one of the most memorable "non-rumble" matches in the event's history. They faced off against The Dudley Boyz in a tag team match at Madison Square Garden and emerged victorious.

"23 years ago today, says the 'net.. #TablesMatch vs #Dudleyz," tweeted Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz vs. The Dudley Boys at the 2000 WWE Royal Rumble was part of the legendary rivalry between the two teams and Edge & Christian.

What are your thoughts on Hardy Boyz' legendary rivalry with the two teams? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

