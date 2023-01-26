[Photo] WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter Noelle Foley recreates AEW star's pose after undergoing neck treatment

Noelle Foley recently recreated Saraya's iconic photo with a neck brace. Mick Foley's daughter recently underwent a stem cell treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Foley posted a photo of herself sporting a neck brace and also provided an update on her condition. She seems to be feeling slightly better and was inspired by Saraya's iconic photoshoot.

'My neck is feeling less sore from my procedure, so I thought I might as well do a @Saraya inspired photoshoot" wrote Noelle Foley

The tweet also caught Saraya's attention. The AEW star then expressed her love and support towards Mick Foley's daughter, asking her to embrace the neck brace with pride.

"Yessss girl!!!! Love it embrace the neck brace!!" wrote Saraya

Saraya has been a great addition to the AEW Women's Division. Since making her debut for the promotion, she has already feuded with former Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The former Divas Champion turned heel alongside Toni Storm, and the duo recently faced the team of Baker and Jamie Hayter.

WWE legend Mick Foley recently revealed why he declined an offer to appear on RAW 30

WWE RAW XXX featured numerous legendary names, including Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and others.

However, a lot of big names were missing from the show. One such name was Mick Foley, who recently took to his official Facebook page to explain his absence. He said:

"I've seen a few questions like this one asking why I will not be on hand for the big anniversary. I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off - and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show - I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project - which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel - and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."

Mick Foley has made sporadic appearances for WWE in recent times. Fans can definitely expect him to appear on WWE television, despite his absence from RAW's 30th Anniversary.

