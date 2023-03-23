Photo: WWE SmackDown Superstar spotted at Cody Rhodes and AEW star's wrestling school

During his lengthy spell away from WWE, Cody Rhodes not only invested in himself but also in the future of pro wrestling by opening his own wrestling school, where a current Smackdown Superstar recently paid a visit.

The star in question is Sheamus, who took time away from his busy schedule and his preparations for his match against Gunther and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39, to visit the Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

Cody Rhodes opened the Nightmare Factory during his time away from WWE, alongside AEW star QT Marshall, with former WCW star Glacier acting as a coach. Judging by the picture below, the students of the school were very happy to see the former WWE Champion walk through the doors.

"Fellllllllllaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!! Thank you @WWESheamus for visiting with the camp. Celtic Warrior with amazing insight and was showing the gym a Celtic Warrior Workout /// good luck at #WrestleMania ( also bring back Betty! ) Sign-Up for the next camp https://nightmarefactoryga.com." tweeted @NF_Training.

The Nightmare Factory regularly airs Showcase events on their YouTube channel, which highlights the current crop of talent they have on hand at the time, many of whom have gone on to secure regular work with AEW.

Cody Rhodes has admitted that he keeps an eye on two of his previous graduates

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop the world of professional wrestling from spinning, in fact, it didn't even stop The Nightmare Factory from operating either, as a number of former students have since graduated and moved on to AEW's main roster.

Two of those stars are Lee Johnson and Julia Hart, who Cody Rhodes admitted in a recent interview that he is still keeping an eye on their progress. Cody was particularly proud of Hart, as she took the opportunity to unleash her more villainous side when she joined the House of Black in May 2022.

After a brief stint away from the ring, Julia Hart has since led a newly improved House of Black to the AEW Trios Championships, where they defeated The Elite at Revolution on March 5th, 2023.

