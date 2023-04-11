Photo: WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shares adorable picture with her husband

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently took to Twitter with a photo of herself alongside her husband.

The 14-time World Champion is hot off the heels of a spectacular match at this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view. She took on Rhea Ripley in a singles match with her title on the line. The Eradicator's journey after winning the Royal Rumble ended on Night 1 of the event, as she dethroned Charlotte in an epic showdown.

While Charlotte has lost her belt in the ring, she has much to be happy about, as evidenced by her recent Twitter post. She recently shared a picture of herself alongside her husband and AEW star, Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte Flair's recent match received high praise from a WWE veteran

While Flair and Rhea Ripley's match did not headline the first night of WrestleMania 39, the bout was arguably one of the best matches of the entire pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on the stellar match. He also mentioned how he had not initially thought that the fight would be anything memorable:

"Going into the match, I didn't have high expectations for it, but they surprised me, and at the end, I had to admit that was hands down the greatest female match, or ladies' match, I've ever seen. They picked the right stage to do it on, and it was the right time to switch the belt from Charlotte to Rhea." [1:25 – 1:50]

You can check out the full video here:

Charlotte Flair herself has claimed that her match was the real 'main event' of the night. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for her in WWE.

