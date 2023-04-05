Charlotte Flair claims her WrestleMania 39 matchup was the real main event

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair may not have headlined the first night of WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, but that doesn't mean The Queen didn't consider her matchup the main event.

Flair took on 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley in the semi-main spot on night one of the Showcase of the Immortals. The showdown was three years in the making following the two top women facing off at WrestleMania 36. The tag team title matchup between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens ended up headlining over Flair and Ripley, which saw the Canadian duo dethrone the Bloodline members.

Despite not being in that spot, Flair and Ripley tore the house down and put on what many in the WWE Universe called one of the best matches of the weekend. Unfortunately for Flair, her incredible performance wasn't enough, and Ripley was crowned the new SmackDown Women's Champion

The Queen isn't taking the loss too hard though. She went on Twitter today and shared an image from the match, with a caption claiming that their epic meeting was the main event in her mind.

"ThEE MAIN EVENT #WrestleMania."

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley did make history at WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley wasn't only one of the best-received matchups of WrestleMania 39 weekend, but it also made WrestleMania history. The matchup became the first-ever Mania contest where the competitors, the ring announcer, and the referee were all women. Flair later commented on this fact by shouting out referee Jessika Carr on Twitter.

That's not all. Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley also competed in the longest women's matchup in WrestleMania history. Their bout went just under 24-minutes.

Suffice to say, Mami and The Queen have set a new standard for the WWE women's division, one that many will attempt to top in the future. What did you think of their WrestleMania 39 match? Sound off in the comments below.

