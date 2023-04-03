Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message to WWE referee and former champion following title loss at WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair was defeated by Rhea Ripley last night at WrestleMania, but The Queen appeared to be comfortable with her loss since she was seen smiling after the bout.

The two women easily stole the show in a very physical encounter after months of build-up from The Nightmare and The Queen. Ripley left it all in the ring and can now claim that she is the star that she needed to become, whilst Charlotte Flair is left to reflect on her title loss.

The former champion recently took to Twitter, where she sent a heartfelt message to Jessika Carr – who refereed the match between the two women – and former Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan, who produced the bout.

The women of WWE made history once again last night when their match became the first in WrestleMania history to feature an all-female cast, with Jessika Carr and Samatha Irvin rounding out the team.

Charlotte Flair could be set to take a break from WWE following WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair's title loss could now allow her to take a break from WWE so that Rhea Ripley can take over SmackDown.

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Flair could have plans to be part of a bodybuilding contest this summer, which is why she has been down on weight in recent appearances.

"Charlotte Flair, down on weight. She has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest. Yeah, yeah, she has talked about doing a bodybuilding contest this summer and doing the diet and everything, and she looked; I couldn't tell you how much weight she has lost, but it was very noticeable. She is down in weight and everything."

Flair has been very thankful for her WrestleMania moment since walking out of the arena, which could be a clue that she is about to take some time away.

