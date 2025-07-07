Pitch made for AEW star to dethrone Jon Moxley by WWE Hall of Famer

At All In 2025, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page. The rivalry between the two has been intense so far, and fans are expecting their upcoming match to deliver. Since their showdown is going to be a Texas Death Match, a bloodbath is inevitable.

"Hangman" Adam Page is having a brilliant year. He is the winner of the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup and one of the most over wrestlers in the company. He is adored by fans worldwide and deeply respected by his peers, including WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

On a recent episode of his My World podcast, the AEW star said that All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views are excellent, and this year's edition of All In is stacked from top to bottom. Double J wants the former Bullet Club member to dethrone Moxley.

"Nobody does pay-per-view better than AEW. It's stacked on top of stacked on top of stacked. It all crystallized over the last 21 days. But Moxley has had the belt since October, Ol' Hangman's got his sights set, and I'd like to see him do it. I got a lot of respect for that guy." [H/T: Fightful]

Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) was immensely popular during the Attitude Era. The legend seemingly retired from in-ring competition in 2022. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once with D-Generation X and once with the nWo.

Interestingly, on My World, Jeff Jarrett said that the former WWF European Champion deserves a solo induction into the prestigious fraternity.

"There is a lot of moments that [1-2-3] Kid was a part of. So if you know your history, it is absolutely no disrespect to anybody that's currently in the Hall of Fame, but, my gosh, without question," said Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett was pursuing the AEW World Championship earlier this year. However, it is unlikely that he will ever win the title.

