"Planning on retiring in AEW" - Ric Flair feels there is no way back for WWE legend in the wake of sly digs at Triple H and top superstar

Ric Flair recently made a startling proclamation about former WWE Superstar Jeff Jarrett.

Jarrett recently became a part of the AEW roster, immediately aligning himself with Jay Lethal and the rest of his faction against Darby Allin. His appearance caused quite a stir in the pro-wrestling community, as he had returned to WWE in May before departing again in August.

After his alliance with Jay Lethal, Jarrett recently appeared in a segment on AEW where he talked up Satnam Singh. He also took a thinly veiled dig at Braun Strowman.

Speaking about the subtle shot at the WWE star during the latest episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair laughed about the incident while making a decisive prediction.

"I guess Jeff's planning on retiring in AEW... I am saying that under the current regime that's probably not the best way to get back in." (57:56 - 58:25)

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal will be teaming up for a match at the Full Gear pay-per-view, where they will take on the team of Darby Allin and Sting. Only time will tell how their match will turn out.

Jeff Jarrett faced WWE Legend Ric Flair for the latter's last match

Despite being 55 years old, Jeff Jarrett has managed to keep himself in fabulous shape.

This is also not the first time that he and Jay Lethal are working together, as they previously teamed up for Ric Flair's last match in July. Although they were unable to take the win against Flair and Andrade, Jarrett still put up a commendable performance.

With Sting also seemingly in great shape, it remains to be seen how his fight with his former rival Jeff Jarrett will turn out as they face each other at Full Gear.

