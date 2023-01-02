"Playing kids game" - Current Champion puts AEW star Kenny Omega on notice ahead of dream match (Exclusive)

Will Ospreay, the current NJPW IWGP United States Champion, criticized Kenny Omega for participating in a kids' game in AEW.

Kenny Omega made his shocking return to NJPW last month at the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over event. Omega challenged Ospreay to a match at the event.

While speaking with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of their match, Will Ospreay claimed that NJPW continued to put on sold-out events even after Omega left the promotion:

"I think that's the main part, I've been there and Kenny left when there wasn't a pandemic and obviously, he forgets to include all 2019 where all of our venues were sold out, everything was a complete and I was there for all of it New Japan Cup, G1, Junior Tag League, Super J Cup, all of our arenas were sold out and doing healthy houses when AEW was only just getting off the ground. But Kenny obviously came up in the golden ages (NJPW) when it was like red hot and everyone loved golden age Kenny Omega in New Japan Pro Wrestling even myself," said Ospreay. ( 2:08 - 3:06)

Additionally, he claimed that Omega lacked mental strength and wouldn't have lasted in NJPW during the pandemic era:

"Kenny doesn't have the mental strain that it took to do pandemic New Japan wrestling the mental toll that it took having to stay in those hotels being away from family not knowing when you're coming back it took a mental strain on so many of us. Now see it through like, I can happily say like Kenny Omega wouldn’t have last in a pandemic New Japan and should be grateful that like all of us were able to keep it afloat. So I'd be grateful that we've done that because now you get to come take a break away from AEW and playing kids games to come play with real men."

You can check out the video below:

NJPW star was called unstable by AEW star Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega will challenge Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show.

In a recent NJPW interview, Omega made numerous digs at Will Ospreay. The former AEW World Champion stated that Will Ospreay was not intelligent:

"I’m not going to credit it to your athletic ability, you’ve got oodles of that. Experience? Yeah, experience plays a factor, but when you have so much ability, you can push past that. What you lack, Will, is your mind. You’re unstable, you’re unintelligent, and that’s why you fail," said Omega.

Omega will make his first appearance in New Japan since 2019 when he takes on Will Ospreay at the Tokyo Dome in an attempt to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

Are you looking forward to seeing Kenny Omega in NJPW? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes