"PLEASE BE AT AEW TOMORROW!!!" - Twitter begs rumoredly released WWE Superstar to abandon Triple H and sign with Tony Khan's promotion

AEW has notably been a promotion where former WWE Superstars reinvent themselves or where they go once parting ways with their former employers. Since rumors of Sasha Banks' status with WWE have been floating around, fans have been clamoring for her to be AEW-bound, especially after a recent post.

Ever since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back in May and were stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships, rumors have been going around that she parted ways with the promotion instead. At this point, her contract is allegedly expiring in January, leading many to believe she'll jump to AEW next.

After Sasha Banks took to Twitter to claim that one of her dreams had finally come true, fans naturally responded with a slew of different assumptions.

"One of my biggest dreams came true today" - Banks Tweeted.

Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado 🤯 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹 One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹😭🤯

While numerous fans have suggested that perhaps The Boss will be announcing her pregnancy soon, many believe that she has recently sealed her AEW debut. Despite this, a number of fans have not forgotten that she walked out of WWE RAW and took a moment to take a jab at her.

Vivi Do @ViviDoMakeup @MercedesVarnado PLEASE BE AT AEW TOMORROW!!! I WILL BE OVER THE MOON SINCE I WAITED OVER FOUR YEARS TO SEE U IN PERSON! @MercedesVarnado PLEASE BE AT AEW TOMORROW!!! I WILL BE OVER THE MOON SINCE I WAITED OVER FOUR YEARS TO SEE U IN PERSON!

Scotty @CowboyScotty95 @MercedesVarnado I guess you finally met with TK to put on the finishing touches to your deal @MercedesVarnado I guess you finally met with TK to put on the finishing touches to your deal

Jerry McCloy @JerryMccloy @MercedesVarnado Go to AEW and then after 2 months, you will whine about not being used and walk off the job again. @MercedesVarnado Go to AEW and then after 2 months, you will whine about not being used and walk off the job again.

Nate @hallpass95 🏾 @MercedesVarnado Aw man the WWE fanbase might have another meltdown again. @MercedesVarnado Aw man the WWE fanbase might have another meltdown again.😂🙌🏾

WWE recently advertised for an Atalanta-based live event that surprisingly featured Sasha Banks. This was later brushed off as a mistake, but many fans now believe that she could return to WWE after all.

Dutch Mantell doubts that Sasha Banks' debut will help AEW achieve new viewership heights

All Elite Wrestling has struggled with ratings over the past year, with many of the promotion's detractors pointing out that they struggle to hit the 1 million total viewership mark. Despite this, the promotion has continued to sign new talent, even though the roster has been criticized for being bloated.

NHATional Scissoring Day ✂️ @nhathaniel_h the day Sasha/Mercedes debuts for AEW is gonna have Twitter blowing up the same way when Punk debuted the day Sasha/Mercedes debuts for AEW is gonna have Twitter blowing up the same way when Punk debuted https://t.co/hldXEzre7Q

During a recent appearance on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell shared his doubts about the impact Sasha Banks could have on All Elite Wrestling.

"Oh, she will help them but what's she gonna add? Half a million viewers? Hell no! Hundred thousand? Maybe first time. Might get a little pump there but I don't know. But they got this girl, 45-0, Cargill right? So, they gonna have to get somebody with a name to go up against her," said Mantell. [1:00:57 - 1:01:30]

However, it still remains to be seen whether Sasha Banks will even jump to the Jacksonville-based promotion or not, but fans continue to hope that she winds up shaking things up on Dynamite or Rampage.

