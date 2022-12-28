Create

WWE allegedly makes major error as Sasha Banks advertised at Live Event

By Mohammad Haroon
Modified Dec 28, 2022 08:48 AM IST
Sasha Banks walked out of WWE on May 16
A WWE program advertisement may have made a massive mistake by advertising one of its most famous stars, Sasha Banks, at a live event. The Boss has been indefinitely suspended since May 2022, with rumors of her release regularly making the rounds.

The live event taking place at Atlanta's State Farm Arena allegedly featured an advertisement for a program that fans could purchase at their shop stand. The program seemed to also advertise Sasha Banks in its top left corner.

They just advertised a WWE program you can buy at the WWE shop stand. The program has Sasha Banks in the top left corner 🤦‍♂️#oops #WWEAtlanta

It was then cleared that the photo shown on the program was an old one. It just might be a big mistake on WWE's part for not removing it rather than a sign of a return sooner or later.

Before everybody freaks out because I see the QTs, it was an old photo in the left hand corner so it was most likely an old program or they just forgot to remove her #WWEAtlanta twitter.com/giftedmoney/st…

Sasha Banks has had a rollercoaster relationship this year with the leading sports entertainment company as she was indefinitely suspended after infamously walking out of a RAW episode in May. The Boss was scheduled for a main event tag team match between Asuka and Becky Lynch along with her tag team partner Naomi, but the duo left due to differences with the creative team.

Following the walk-off, the commentary team labeled Banks and Naomi unprofessional on-air. There have been reports of The Boss being released, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

She is rumored to appear at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month.

What are your thoughts about the mistake on the live event? Do you think it could be something else? Sound off below.

Edited by Angana Roy
