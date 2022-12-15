Sasha Banks makes interesting claim ahead of reported NJPW appearance

Sasha Banks is feeling good ahead of her reported appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

The Legit Boss hasn't wrestled a televised match since she and her partner Naomi walked out on WWE back in May over the treatment of the women's tag team division under Vince McMahon. But it appears that's about to change.

Mercedes Varnado was a guest on Bayley's Instagram Live stream today to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When talking about how long the two women have been in the world of professional wrestling, Varnado revealed that she's been doing this for almost 13 years.

Despite that, she said her body is feeling pretty good, and she's ready to get back into the squared circle to compete again soon.

"It goes by so quick. It goes by so, so quick. I'll be doing this for almost 13 years coming up," Sasha Banks said. "That's a long time. How's my body? It's pretty good. It's not bad. Definitely ready to leap frog, drop down, hiptoss, tackle. Yeah, probably I'll do it in that order. Just to switch it up a little bit."

Are Sasha Banks and Naomi heading to All Elite Wrestling in 2023?

While it's clear that the former Sasha Banks intends on returning to the world of professional wrestling in 2023, things are seemingly more up in the air for her tag team partner Naomi.

The former WWE Superstar was recently seen hanging out with TBS Champion Jade Cargill at an NBA game in Atlanta, which got the wrestling world buzzing.

Saraya's mystery partner on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite is heavily speculated to be Varnado. If Naomi follows her tag team partner into the company, these two women will undoubtedly create another paradigm shift in the world of women's professional wrestling.

What does the future hold for Banks and Noami? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Mercedes Varnado's comments? Are you excited to see her step inside the wrestling ring again in 2023? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

