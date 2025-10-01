"Please comeback to our TV screens" - Fans erupt after Britt Baker sends a heartwarming message amid AEW hiatus

Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming since last November. There have been conflicting reports about her future with All Elite Wrestling, suggesting she may still be under contract with the company. However, there are no clues about her future in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, she recently took to X/Twitter to share a wholesome message with her fans.
In an X/Twitter post, D.M.D. thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her career. She said that people often call out their trolls and critics for their comments. However, it is very rare for people to acknowledge their fans and supporters, who shower them with praise and love. It was a heartwarming post by the former AEW Women's World Champion that quickly gained traction all over social media.
In the comment section of the post, fans appreciated Britt Baker's gesture. They wished for the well-being of the former AEW Women's World Champion while expressing their anticipation of seeing her back in the ring. Fans even claimed that they are willing to see Britt Baker in the independent scene as well if she plans to leave All Elite Wrestling.
Moreover, some X users also called out AEW for not booking the 34-year-old for the episode of Dynamite in Pittsburgh. Besides, some people came up with hilarious memes to express their feelings over Baker's absence.
Major update on Britt Baker's status with AEW as per reports
Britt Baker's absence has become a topic of discussion among fans lately. Many fans expected the 34-year-old to make a comeback on AEW Dynamite's episode in Pittsburgh. However, her absence from that episode raised questions about her status with the company.
According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Baker is under a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The report added that AEW is likely to add the injury time in her contract, which could extend it to 2027.
Furthermore, Sapp also revealed that the former AEW Women's World Champion is willing to make a comeback. However, she is waiting for the green light from All Elite Wrestling.
