"Please don’t book him near Ron and I" - JBL makes an urgent request regarding popular AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has addressed a potential situation with a popular AEW star. He urged the authorities to keep the individual away from him and avoid booking them near each other at events.Danhausen is one of the more peculiar members of the All Wlite roster, as he has a spooky but comical gimmick where he can 'curse' people. Despite this, he has not been seen on the Tony Khan-led company since December 2023. His focus has been on wrestling conventions or competing on the independent circuit.Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil star announced earlier today that he is available for booking on specific dates for those interested in hosting events. JBL responded to this and urged everyone not to book him near him and his APA stablemate, Ron Simmons. He did not explain this, but there seems to be an interesting history between the two parties.&quot;Please don’t book him near Ron and I.&quot; the veteran wrote.See his post below.Danhausen wanted to let his AEW contract expireDanhausen's contract with AEW has become a topic of discussion, as it was up for renewal as of last month. WWE has also expressed its interest in him, thus opening up conversations regarding him potentially jumping ship.Fightful Select gave an update on the situation a few days ago, as they revealed that his contract was extended due to injury time. It seems, however, that the 35-year-old had hoped for a different resolution, preferring that they let his deal expire if they had no creative plans for him.Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSappLINKDanhausen's AEW deal was extended due to injury time, @FightfulSelect learned. We're told Danhausen preferred it to just expire if AEW did not have anything creatively for him. More details for subscribers.Given that there is no movement on that end, it seems that AEW indeed has no plans of utilizing him. It remains to be seen whether that will change anytime soon, and if he'll stay on the shelf until his contract fully expires.