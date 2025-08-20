  • home icon
  • AEW
  • JBL
  • "Please don’t book him near Ron and I" - JBL makes an urgent request regarding popular AEW star

"Please don’t book him near Ron and I" - JBL makes an urgent request regarding popular AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 20, 2025 02:04 GMT
JBL and Ron Simmons were members of APA [photo: wwe.com]
JBL and Ron Simmons were members of APA [photo: wwe.com]

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has addressed a potential situation with a popular AEW star. He urged the authorities to keep the individual away from him and avoid booking them near each other at events.

Ad

Danhausen is one of the more peculiar members of the All Wlite roster, as he has a spooky but comical gimmick where he can 'curse' people. Despite this, he has not been seen on the Tony Khan-led company since December 2023. His focus has been on wrestling conventions or competing on the independent circuit.

Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil star announced earlier today that he is available for booking on specific dates for those interested in hosting events. JBL responded to this and urged everyone not to book him near him and his APA stablemate, Ron Simmons. He did not explain this, but there seems to be an interesting history between the two parties.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Please don’t book him near Ron and I." the veteran wrote.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

See his post below.

Ad

Danhausen wanted to let his AEW contract expire

Danhausen's contract with AEW has become a topic of discussion, as it was up for renewal as of last month. WWE has also expressed its interest in him, thus opening up conversations regarding him potentially jumping ship.

Fightful Select gave an update on the situation a few days ago, as they revealed that his contract was extended due to injury time. It seems, however, that the 35-year-old had hoped for a different resolution, preferring that they let his deal expire if they had no creative plans for him.

Ad

Given that there is no movement on that end, it seems that AEW indeed has no plans of utilizing him. It remains to be seen whether that will change anytime soon, and if he'll stay on the shelf until his contract fully expires.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications