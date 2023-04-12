"Please help him", "You’re still in AEW?" - Twitter erupts after former WWE star teases a return to Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE Superstar caused a stir among wrestling fans with a tweet hinting at a possible return to Tony Khan's AEW.

Shawn Spears last appeared on AEW TV in October 2022 when he teamed up with FTR to defeat The Embassy. However, his recent social media activity has sparked speculation about his future with the promotion.

In a tweet, Shawn Spears offered his help to AEW star Ricky Starks, who was attacked by Bullet Club members. The tweet was met with enthusiasm from fans on Twitter.

Wrestling fans reacted quickly, with many speculating that this could lead to a partnership between Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks. Some fans even questioned whether Spears is still under contract with Tony Khan.

With wrestling fans eagerly awaiting news about Shawn Spears' future in AEW, it will be interesting to see what the former WWE star has in store for his fans. One thing is for sure: with the buzz generated by his latest tweet, Spears has certainly got wrestling fans talking about his return to the ring.

Jim Cornette criticizes Tony Khan for burying AEW star Ricky Starks

During the latest episode of Dynamite, Jay White made an unexpected debut, which surprised many wrestling fans. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette criticized the way the match played out and claimed that Tony Khan may have buried one of AEW's most popular stars, Ricky Starks.

On his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette suggested that Starks should have been given the opportunity to have a match with Juice Robinson instead, which would have allowed him to showcase his talent.

"If you trusted your show and your viewers and your talent to let Ricky Starks have a match with Juicy [Juice Robinson] - and you don't even have to beat Juicy, it could be Starks on the verge of it - but at least Starks has done his sh*t. He looks good. He looks like somebody. Instead, he gets distracted by a guy coming down to music pumped out by the opponent he was supposed to have, beat up by both of them," Cornette said.

