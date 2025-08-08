“Please never do this again”- Kris Statlander reacts to 32-year-old AEW star licking her

A photo of a 32-year-old AEW star licking Kris Statlander resurfaced on the internet last night, and Statlander responded to it by asking the star to never do it again.

Kris Statlander turned 30 years old yesterday, and many AEW stars took to social media to wish her on her birthday. Among them was Penelope Ford, who wished the former TBS Champion by sharing a rather unconventional photo of the two of them on her Instagram story. In the image, the 32-year-old is seen licking Statlander while the latter has a disgusted look on her face.

Statlander then reshared the image on her Instagram story, thanking Ford but asking her to never do it again.

"Thank you please never do this again xoxo," Statlander wrote.

Check out Kris Statlander's Instagram Story below:

Statlander's re-share of Ford's story [Source: Screengrab from Kris' Instagram stories]

Kris Statlander got a heartfelt message from absent AEW star Britt Baker

Britt Baker has been away from All Elite Wrestling since late last year, and despite multiple reports on her status, there is still no concrete update on when she will be back, if at all. While she's been away, Dr. D.M.D. has been active on social media and has kept in touch with her fellow AEW stars.

The former Women's World Champion recently sent a heartfelt message to Kris Statlander on her 30th birthday, calling her one of her favorites.

“Happy bday to one of my favs @callmekrisstat.”

Check out Baker's IG story below:

Britt Baker's IG story [Source: Screengrab of Baker's IG story]

Kris Statlander has since reshared the story. Meanwhile, Britt Baker is still under contract with All Elite Wrestling, which reportedly extends till late 2026. It remains to be seen whether Baker will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or be released by Tony Khan.

