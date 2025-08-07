Best Wishes to AEW star Kris Statlander

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 07, 2025 13:45 GMT
Kris Statlander was in action last week on AEW Collision [ Image from allelitewrestling.com ]
Kris Statlander was in action last week on AEW Collision [Image from allelitewrestling.com]

Kris Statlander has experienced a rise in prominence in AEW recently. Today marks a day of celebration for the star.

Statlander made her All Elite Wrestling debut in November 2019 and slowly became a popular figure in the promotion. Her crowning moment came in 2023 when she ended Jade Cargill's 60-match undefeated streak and dethroned her as TBS Champion.

The 30-year-old is on an upward trajectory in the Jacksonville-based promotion these days and is embroiled in a heated feud with friend-turned-bitter rival, Willow Nightingale. Statlander's latest bout came last week on Collision, where she quickly defeated AEW debutant Lena Kross.

Kris Statlander is celebrating her 30th birthday today. AEW's X handle shared a birthday message for her along with a photo.

"Happy Birthday! @callmekrisstat," the message read.
We at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to Statlander on her birthday.

Kris Statlander wants AEW gold again

The last time Statlander held an All Elite Wrestling title was the TBS Championship in 2023. On an episode of Close Up with Renee Paquette, the 30-year-old expressed her desire to win a title again.

“Part of me feels like when I had the TBS Title the last time, it was the last time maybe people saw so much worth in me before things started slowly going bad for me after I lost the title. I’m very well aware of that now, reflecting on it. Part of me feels like maybe if I have a championship again, TBS Title, Women’s Championship, anything, that maybe I’m not a loser anymore," Statlander said.

Statlander has lately adopted a more compelling character in the Tony Khan-led promotion. She was even involved in a brief angle with The Death Riders. It remains to be seen if the Jacksonville-based company will give her a title run soon.

Edited by Pratik Singh
