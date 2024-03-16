"Please retire," "Don’t do this" - Fan react after 4-time WWE world champion teases return to Tony Khan's promotion

Fans online have asked a former WWE Superstar to hang up his boots after he teases his return to AEW.

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, is a former WWE name who has been a multi-time champion in the company. He worked for the promotion for nearly three decades. The 52-year-old star signed with AEW in 2021 as a commentator and has wrestled a handful of matches in the promotion. His last televised match took place in November 2023 on Dynamite.

The star recently teased returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion after more than four months. He stated that he would return to the ring soon and would see the fans when he returns to television.

However, fans did not want the star to risk his health and well-being by returning to the ring. They asked him to retire and carefully ponder his next steps.

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight opens up about his time in AEW

Speaking with the Yes Network, the 52-year-old star stated that joining AEW was the "single greatest thing" that has happened to him. Paul also revealed he loves enjoying mentoring young talent.

“It’s probably the single greatest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’m blessed, grateful, and thankful for the fans that still like to see me do my thing," he said.

Wight has been a legend in the industry. The star is an enormously decorated athlete with multiple accolades to his name. Having first started his career in WCW as The Giant, he won two world titles before moving to WWE (then WWF) and won multiple titles there, including four world titles. It remains to be seen how the star will cope after returning to the ring.

What do you think about him returning to AEW? Let us know using the discuss button.

