"Please sign with AEW," "One last time" - Fans erupt after former champion shares a photo with AJ Styles and released WWE stars

AJ Styles is a popular name not just in WWE, but in the entire wrestling world. During his WWE run, Styles was the leader of The OC faction. The group was disbanded in September 2024. The Stamford-based promotion released his former teammates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows earlier this month and the fans hope to see them join AEW soon.

The Young Bucks walked away from AEW after losing the AEW Tag Team Championship in October 2024. They went to Japan and had a brief yet successful run as the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. They recently dropped the titles to Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi.

According to recent reports, they are set to return to AEW soon. Amidst their absence, Nicholas Jackson shared an old picture of himself with his brother Matt Jackson, AJ Styles, and Good Brothers (Gallows and Anderson).

This picture has led fans to speculate that this might be a hint of the former Bullet Club band reuniting in AEW:

"Getting the band together, one last time," said a fan.

"I see the vision. One more time for the OG bullet club," wrote another.

Fans want to see Styles in AEW. His contract was set to end in mid-2024, but according to some reports, he's negotiated an extension with WWE.

"@AJStylesOrg please sign with @AEW @TonyKhan," requested this user.

"God, I need AJ Styles in the Dub like Oxygen. Make it happen, our EVPs," a comment read.

Prince Devitt (Finn Balor), Karl Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, and Tama Tonga founded Bullet Club in May 2013. The Young Bucks and Luke Gallows joined the faction soon afterward. In 2014, Styles also became a part of the stable but was betrayed and kicked out from the group in 2016 before he made his thunderous WWE debut.

Who is AJ Styles' potential WrestleMania opponent?

WrestleMania 41 is inching closer and AJ Styles still doesn't have an opponent for the event. On a Live Q&A session on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes reported that WWE might put him against a familiar name. Continuing the discussion, Bill Apter stated he might face Bron Breaker at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I think they've already kind of set an angle already with Bron Breaker to go with AJ Styles. I think that's where it's going to go. I don't know for sure, but I think that would be very, very good, competitive match."

Lately, The Phenomenal One has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker. He also had a confrontation with Logan Paul backstage on Monday Night RAW this week.

