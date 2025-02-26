Backstage update on AJ Styles' potential WrestleMania 41 opponent (Exclusive)

AJ Styles' WrestleMania 41 opponent still hasn't been confirmed at the time of this writing. The Phenomenal One has butted heads with the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul during the past two weeks.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided an update on AJ Styles' potential opponent for WWE WrestleMania 41, noting there have been discussions backstage to have Styles square off against a familiar name.

"The only thing that we've reported was there have been discussions about Finn Balor. I haven't heard a thing about Logan Paul or Bron Breaker. (...) But no, AJ Styles and Logan Paul's not something I've heard." [From 10:54 onwards]

Bill Apter chimed in by saying he expected to see Styles take on Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41 because of the physical confrontation they had on RAW last week.

"I think they've already kind of set an angle already with Bron Breaker to go with AJ Styles. I think that's where it's going to go. I don't know for sure, but I think that would be very, very good, competitive match." [From 11:16 onwards]

For those unaware, Breakker tried to spear Styles but ended up hitting Dominik Mysterio as Styles evaded the attack just in time. The Phenomenal One proceeded to stun Breakker with a Pele kick before sending him out of the ring.

Styles got into a confrontation with Logan Paul on WWE RAW this week, causing fans to speculate on a feud between the duo.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for both men on the road to WrestleMania 41.

