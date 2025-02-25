Triple H may have teased AJ Styles' potential WrestleMania 41 feud on WWE RAW

AJ Styles is heading towards WrestleMania 41 with high hopes. He recently returned to RAW to begin the next chapter of his legendary career. With The Show of Shows fast approaching, fans are eager to see what’s in store for Styles. If last night's RAW is any indication, Triple H may have teased his next big feud in WWE.

The Phenomenal One found himself in a tense faceoff with Logan Paul backstage. The Maverick tried to roast the former WWE Champion and disrespected him ahead of the Elimination Chamber. The exchange felt like more than just a passing moment. The company could be setting the stage for something involving both stars on the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE's backstage segments often lead to a major program

Triple H carefully crafts every moment on the Road to WrestleMania, and the segment between Logan Paul and AJ Styles was no exception. Both superstars made it clear they do not see eye to eye. It's evident that tensions were running high between them. A confrontation like that might have a meaning and could lead to something.

Just a week before the Elimination Chamber, WWE deliberately gave this backstage interaction a spotlight. It feels like a clear sign that they want fans to take notice of the growing rift between Styles and Paul. With The Showcase of The Immortals approaching, the timing couldn't be more compelling.

No follow-up on AJ Styles' emerging feud with Bron Breakker

There is no denying that WWE heavily teased a feud between AJ Styles and Bron Breakker last week on RAW with their intense faceoff. The moment felt like the beginning of something big, and fans believed that WWE was setting the stage for a WrestleMania feud. However, the latest episode of RAW did not follow up on that developing storyline at all.

WWE instead shifted the focus to Styles' backstage segment with Paul. It shows that the company might have pivoted from the potential feud between The Phenomenal One and Breakker. This change in direction, especially on the Road to WrestleMania, suggests that the company may be heading into AJ vs. Logan feud.

Logan Paul mentioned eliminating AJ Styles from the Royal Rumble

Logan Paul wasted no time reminding AJ Styles that he was the one who eliminated the veteran from the Royal Rumble. The former WWE Champion also fired back, daring Paul to try his luck once again. The Maverick did ignore the challenge, but the interaction made one thing clear: there is still some unfinished business between them.

It can be said that the segment also teased that Styles isn't buying into Paul's talk and wants him to prove himself in the ring. By setting up this dynamic, WWE has now created a clear connection between the two superstars. The Phenomenal One now has a very good reason to chase Logan Paul ahead of The Show of Shows.

