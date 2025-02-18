Bron Breakker embarrassed by AJ Styles on WWE RAW; huge title match teased

AJ Styles competed in a huge match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After this match, he embarrassed Bron Breakker.

The Phenomenal One made his return from injury at the 2025 Royal Rumble match. Following this, it was announced that he was part of the red brand. Last week on RAW, he addressed the WWE Universe and spoke about his injury and time away from the ring. However, he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. After a heated exchange, Styles was ambushed by Dom and Carlito. As a result, a frustrated Styles demanded a match against Dom for tonight, which RAW GM Adam Pearce approved. After this segment, he also came face-to-face with Bron Breakker.

Tonight on the red brand, Styles had a difficult time in the ring against Dominik Mysterio due to interferences from Carlito. However, The Phenomenal One managed to secure the victory. After the match, Bron Breakker emerged from the crowd and attempted to spear Styles, but the latter moved out of the way and he hit Dom instead.

AJ Styles then kicked him in the head and threw him out of the ring. The Phenomenal One then went to grab the Intercontinental Championship, but Breakker beat him to it.

It looks like AJ Styles might be the next to challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

