"Please stay far far away from AEW" - Twitter warns Tony Khan against potentially bringing back former WWE Superstar 

AEW President Tony Khan doesn't seem to believe that his roster is the perfect size yet, especially after recently signing Roderick Strong. The former WWE star's signing has already caught the attention of Bobby Fish, but fans were not too pleased with him teasing his return.

Fish initially made his AEW debut back in October 2021, and was quickly joined by both Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. Despite reuniting with The Undisputed Era, Fish decided to part ways with the promotion when both other members suffered injuries.

Bobby Fish recently took to social media to share an image of the early 2000s WWF stable, The Radicalz (which consisted of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, and Chris Benoit). The star's caption seemed to hint that he could be trying to get The Undisputed Era to reunite in AEW, and fans were not impressed.

Many took to his comments section to ridicule him for his statements after leaving the promotion, which seems to indicate that the online community doesn't want Fish back in All Elite Wrestling.

Mr. Morbid @MorbidoSenior @theBobbyFish Not sure if this tweet is tone deaf or an actual attempt at being self-aware🤔 @theBobbyFish Not sure if this tweet is tone deaf or an actual attempt at being self-aware🤔

mitchinerd @Mitchinerd @theBobbyFish My guy set an all-time record for negative pop and thinks he’s Radicalz level. @theBobbyFish My guy set an all-time record for negative pop and thinks he’s Radicalz level.

Billiam Bixby @skeetaboo2002 @theBobbyFish Yo I thought this was a fake tweet at first lol @theBobbyFish Yo I thought this was a fake tweet at first lol

Before making his IMPACT Wrestling debut, Bobby Fish teased returning to WWE, and for weeks praised Triple H and even took a few shots at CM Punk after the Brawl Out Incident. Due tot his, many AEW fans likely still hold a grudge against him, but could Tony Khan see this as an opportunity to reunite the Undisputed Elite?

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Bobby Fish could actually be interested in returning to ROH and not AEW

Before jumping into WWE, Fish established himself in Ring of Honor, where he notably where began teaming up with Kyle O'Reilly and had matches against Roderick Strong and Adam Cole. Due to this, the veteran could potentially be far more interested in Ring of Honor, and during a recent interview, he seemed to suggest as much.

During his sit-down with PW Mania, the veteran expressed how much ROH means to him and his career.

"Ring of Honor is definitely a place that will always hold some space in my heart and the things that I love about the industry. Ring of Honor would always be someplace that would interest me. I love the fresh coat of paint that it seems to have been given," Fish said.

Bobby Fish also noted how happy he is to see Samoa Joe and Claudio Castagnoli have as much success in the promotion today. It remains to be seen if anything will come of this, but seeing as the star's not signed to a promotion, this could be a legitimate outcome.

Poll : 0 votes