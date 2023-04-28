Former WWE Superstar possibly teases returning to AEW after 8 months

A former WWE Superstar seemingly teased his return to AEW following a shock debut this week on Dynamite. The star in question is none other than former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish.

The wrestling world was left surprised when Roderick Strong made an unexpected AEW debut. On Dynamite this week, he came to help out The Best Friends and his former faction member Adam Cole.

Following his debut, Bobby Fish took to Twitter to seemingly tease a reunion of The Undisputed Era. He shared a picture of the popular WCW faction The Ridicalz (the team of Perry Saturn, Dean Malenko, Eddie Guerrero, and Chris Benoit). The Undisputed Era member also shared a message stating that his faction had come to beat people up.

"We’re here to knock some d*cks in the dirt!" Bobby Fish tweeted.

Bobby Fish @theBobbyFish We’re here to knock some d*cks in the dirt! We’re here to knock some d*cks in the dirt! https://t.co/XOFvIJSlQm

Fish had not wrestled in AEW since July of last year. After seeing all of his Undisputed Era members now in the promotion, it seems like he wants to join them as well.

The Undisputed Era was one of the most powerful factions in WWE. At one point in time, they held all the Men's gold in NXT. Roderick Strong was the North American Champion, Fish and Kyle O'Reilly were the Tag Team Champions while Adam Cole was the World Champion.

Tony Khan announced that former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong was All Elite

As mentioned earlier, Roderick Strong surprised the world by making his AEW debut.

Following his appearance, the CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the former Diamond Mine member had officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"It's official: @roderickstrong is All Elite! Thank you everyone watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on @TBSNetwork right NOW!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Kyle O'Reilly also recently revealed that he was recovering from his injury and that he will be back in AEW soon.

Would you like to see the four former WWE Superstars reunite in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes