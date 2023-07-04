"Please stop acting like Brock Lesnar" - Twitter erupts after former WWE star puts speculation about departure to rest

The wrestling world was abuzz with speculation regarding the future of former WWE star Parker Boudreaux in AEW.

Reports had emerged that AEW had no immediate creative plans for both Parker Boudreaux and Trench, leaving fans wondering about their status with the promotion. Adding to the uncertainty, both men had been sidelined due to undisclosed injuries, leaving questions unanswered about their in-ring return.

In a surprising turn of events, Parker took to Twitter to address the rumors surrounding his AEW future. With just four words, he laid all doubts to rest.

However, this tweet did not escape the watchful eye of passionate wrestling fans on Twitter. Comparisons between Boudreaux and Brock Lesnar have been common, given their similar physical attributes and intense wrestling style. Some fans took this opportunity to voice their concerns, urging Boudreaux to forge his own identity and not emulate Lesnar.

On the other hand, many fans expressed their excitement at the prospect of seeing Parker Boudreaux on TV feuding with stars like Miro.

Despite the mixed reactions, one thing was evident that fans are keeping an eye on Parker Boudreaux's journey in AEW.

Jim Cornette criticized former WWE star's involvement in a segment on AEW Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette didn't hold back in expressing his thoughts on a segment from AEW Dynamite featuring former WWE stars Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, specifically focusing on Parker Boudreaux's involvement.

The segment, which aired in December 2022, showcased a confrontation between Swerve, Keith Lee, and rapper Rick Ross.

During his podcast, Cornette offered a critical assessment of Boudreaux's performance in the segment, leaving no room for ambiguity. He even speculated that this might have been a contributing factor in Boudreaux's departure from the WWE.

"So Parker [Boudreaux] comes from behind Keith Lee and spins him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen. It's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the performance center," Jim Cornette said.

However, despite the critique from Cornette in the past, Boudreaux's recent tweet addressing his future in AEW has left fans intrigued and eager to see what lies ahead for the rising star within the promotion.

