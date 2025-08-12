“Please Take Him Back,” “It’s His Own Fault” - Fans React to the Announcement of Adam Copeland’s Next AEW Match

Adam Copeland returned to AEW at its premier event, All In Texas 2025 and rekindled his rivalry with FTR, who took him out of action months prior. On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Cope is set to battle their associate, which led to mixed reactions from the fans regarding the bout.

Cope's heated feud with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler led to their manager, Stokely, getting involved in the mix as well. After weeks of back-and-forth, Cope will get his hands on Stokely in a one-on-one showdown on AEW Dynamite this week. Moreover, should FTR interfere, Cope's ban on attacking them will be lifted.

While the Rated-R superstar is seemingly ready to inflict damage on FTR's manager, fans were not too happy about this upcoming match in AEW. A user on X believed that Cope should have been in WWE right now to be a part of John Cena's farewell tour, who has been one of his iconic rivals, instead of facing a non-wrestler like Stokely.

This invited a lot of reactions from the fans on social media. One fan wanted WWE to sign him back, while another one blamed Cope himself for the situation. At the same time, a fan also believed that the 11-time World Champion was not concerned about being a part of John Cena's farewell tour.

"Please take him back he’s the worst part of dynamite every week."- a fan commented.

"It’s his own fault."- another fan tweeted.

"I don’t think he cares."- one more fan commented.

"He chose that."- a fan tweeted.

At the same time, a fan believed that a one last John Cena vs. Cope feud would have been spectacular to witness.

AyooNoah @AyooTexanNation @Lifer_Oner That edge &amp; cena fued to cap off the tour would've smacked

AEW Adam Copeland & John Cena were top rivals in WWE

The rivalry between John Cena and AEW star Adam Copeland began in 2006 when Cope cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE title for the first time. Since then, the duo has been involved in multiple top-tier showdowns against each other for the World Championships.

From a TLC match to being a part of the Elimination Chamber and even headlining WrestleMania 25 together, the feud is highly memorable in WWE history. With only a few months left for John Cena's farewell tour to end and Cope being a top fixture for AEW, the fans would not get to witness this monumental showdown, but would always remember them as one of the greatest rivals in the history books of the Stamford-based promotion.

