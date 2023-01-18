Police report discloses heartbreaking details about ROH veteran Jay Briscoe's fatal car accident

A police report on the incident that led to Jay Briscoe's passing and the critical condition of his daughters has been released.

News broke earlier that Jay Briscoe had passed away at the age of 38. It was later reported that he had died in a car accident with his two daughters, also believed to be in the vehicle. It was later posted by his wife that one of their daughters will undergo potentially life-changing surgery, and their other sustained major injuries but is currently stable and recovering.

News broke earlier that Jay Briscoe had passed away at the age of 38.

The Delaware State Police Department is investigating the fatal accident resulting in the deaths of Jay Briscoe and another driver. Their report disclosed that at approximately 5:09 PM, Briscoe and the driver were travelling in opposite directions on Laurel Road in the same vicinity. For a yet unknown reason, another driver swerved into the path of Briscoe, resulting in a head-on collision between the two pick-up trucks.

Delaware State Police



Laurel Road at Little Hill Road will be closed for an extended period due to a fatal accident.

The other driver, identified as 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan, was wearing her seatbelt. As per the report, Briscoe, however, was not wearing his seatbelt. His daughters were "both properly restrained." Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, and Briscoe's daughters were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It's further unknown whether alcohol was involved in the incident. It was specified that no other vehicles were involved, and the roadway was closed for approximately four hours, with the scene being investigated and cleared.

