"Poor guy has to do the Brock [Lesnar] schedule" - Twitterverse baffled by former WWE United States Champion's sporadic appearances in AEW

AEW has been on the receiving end of a ton of backlash due to their bloated roster and booking, which has resulted in the stars disappearing for months at times.

A fan recently took to Twitter to share that Miro has only had four matches in the promotion for the entirety of 2022. This resulted in fans losing their minds about the revelation.

Miro initially jumped to AEW from WWE after a poor run and his subsequent release. At first, the star seemed to have a gimmick reminiscent of Mr. Perfect as "The Best Man," but soon he'd shed this persona and begin his run as The Redeemer.

Unfortunately, as Twitter user @Maffewgregg recently pointed out, Miro has only had four matches in 2022 so far. At the rate of his current booking, it doesn't seem like the star will return anytime soon. In light of the revelation, many fans took minor jabs at the star, comparing his AEW appearances to Brock Lesnar's sporadic WWE appearance schedule:

Keego @keegolaughs_irl

wins @Maffewgregg He gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for 4 matches????? @ToBeMiro wins @Maffewgregg He gets paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for 4 matches????? @ToBeMiro wins

elbirdman @elbirdman @Maffewgregg Not a bad way to collect multiple Six figures @Maffewgregg Not a bad way to collect multiple Six figures

However, most fans weren't too pleased with the facts presented and cried out for Tony Khan to utilize The Redeemer more often. Meanwhile, other users were especially jaded and criticized the promotion for using stars like Wheeler Yuta and Chris Jericho over Miro.

Rob @RobbbyHart @Maffewgregg Is he hurt or are they saving the tv time for more charismatic wrestlers like Wheeler Utah @Maffewgregg Is he hurt or are they saving the tv time for more charismatic wrestlers like Wheeler Utah

𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻 🐝 @lifeburnsbright @Maffewgregg Guess we have no choice but to rewatch Total Divas until he comes back…. @Maffewgregg Guess we have no choice but to rewatch Total Divas until he comes back….

WrestleCat @wrestle_cat @Maffewgregg I know he’s been busy with an acting gig this year but still crazy that it’s only been 4 matches @Maffewgregg I know he’s been busy with an acting gig this year but still crazy that it’s only been 4 matches

💀”Never Dead”💀 Faded Art 🎨 @FadedPlagueArt @Maffewgregg This is crazy and disappointing unless he was injured or had other stuff going on. He was such a great TNT champion, some of the best promos/matches of his career. @Maffewgregg This is crazy and disappointing unless he was injured or had other stuff going on. He was such a great TNT champion, some of the best promos/matches of his career.

Juan @juanisnotmyname @Maffewgregg This is the definition of wasted in AEW at the current moment @Maffewgregg This is the definition of wasted in AEW at the current moment

Fans aren't the only ones voicing their gripes with Miro's AEW booking. WCW veteran Disco Inferno questioned why Tony Khan didn't use the star in the now-passed World Championship tournament.

Unfortunately, The Redeemer is not slated for the upcoming World Title Eliminator Tournament, meaning the star won't be in the big picture anytime soon.

The AEW star has been quite active on social media and recently recalled a segment with The Rock

Miro might have seemingly disappeared from All Elite Wrestling television, but has maintained an active presence elsewhere. During his tenure with WWE, The Redeemer shared the ring with numerous big names. More notably, he had a segment with the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The star took to Twitter not too long ago to comment on the Twitter account of @MarkinOut sharing a throwback to Miro's 2014 clash with The Rock.

Unfortunately, his Twitter engagement won't equate to more appearances on Dynamite or even Rampage. UntilTony Khan finds a good spot for Miro to return, fans might just have to continue wondering if the star has become All Elite Wrestling's, Brock Lesnar.

