Popular AEW star announced for wrestling return

A popular AEW star has just been announced for an upcoming wrestling event amidst their hiatus from the company. They are set to be in action in a few months as they debut for an independent company.

Danhausen has been a popular name around the wrestling world. He is signed to AEW but has not been seen on the promotion since December 2023 at the Worlds End pay-per-view. He has been focused on the meantime on his various bookings on the independent circuit.

Green Mounting Wrestling has announced on X/Twitter that The Very Nice, Very Evil star will be appearing during their show on May 18 for their Caged Mayhem event. This will be his debut for the promotion. His opponent has yet to be revealed.

Check out the announcement below.

"In case you missed our announcement Sunday: All Elite Wrestling's DANHAUSEN comes to the Green Mountains and Green Mountain Wrestling on Sunday, May 18 at the Elks Lodge in Barre, Vermont! That plus the return of the STEEL CAGE!"

The AEW star was recently spotted with several wrestling icons

Apart from matches on the independent circuit, Danhausen is frequently booked for conventions as he is considered a fan favorite in the wrestling world. He recently revealed that he had run into several WWE icons during a recent event he attended.

During his appearance at the Big Events Entertainment & Sports Expo in New York, he revealed that he had run into Bret Hart. He took to Instagram to share the picture they took at the event.

"The best there is, there best there was, the best there ever will behausen @brethitmanhart 🩷🦷🖤," the AEW star wrote.

In another post, he revealed he also ran into AJ Lee, the wife of one of his close friends, CM Punk. These were among the few names in the industry he has gotten a chance to meet up with at these conventions.

But now fans are still eagerly waiting for his return to AEW.

