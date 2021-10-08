"Coming for gold" - Popular AEW star sends a warning to The Lucha Bros

Anthony Bowens declared on Twitter that he and Max Caster (The Acclaimed) are coming for the AEW tag team titles as a match between them and The Lucha Bros is scheduled for Rampage.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M won the tag championship by defeating The Young Bucks at the All Out pay-per-view last month. Meanwhile, The Acclaimed recently returned as a team following Max Caster's rap controversy that occurred many weeks ago.

For the upcoming episode of Rampage, fans expect to see a cracker of a match between these two teams. Anthony Bowens hyped up the bout via Twitter:

The Lucha Bros have been riding high on defending their tag team titles recently. It would take a lot from The Acclaimed to defeat the new AEW world tag team champions at Rampage.

Lucha Bros would love to face The Young Bucks in a hair vs. mask match

After this year's All Out pay-per-view, Penta El Zero (translation by AEW's Alex Abrahantes) said that he and Rey Fenix would love to face The Young Bucks in a hair vs. mask match if the company's CEO, Tony Khan, approves it.

Penta also praised The Young Bucks for being more than great athletes.

"In a nutshell, Penta says that The Young Bucks are not only great athletes, they're amazing human beings. They're brothers just like (Penta and Fenix) are brothers, and they bring out the best in each other. And sometime down the road, whether it's a year, maybe two years from now, if Tony is okay with it, they would love to face the Young Bucks in a Hair vs. Mask Match," Abrahantes conveyed.

