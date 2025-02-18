Popular AEW star breaks character to pen emotional message after Grand Slam Australia

A popular AEW star broke character to send an emotional message after the Grand Slam Australia. This was unexpected, but the fans would welcome it.

Kyle Fletcher has grown tremendously since his debut and cemented his position as a top star over the past year. Since joining the Don Callis Family, he has experienced immense growth and even defeated Will Ospreay in a memorable match.

He was involved in a tag team match, teaming up with Konosuke Takeshita as they took on Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. Sadly, Fletcher ended up on the losing side. Despite being a heel, Kyle broke his character and shared an emotional message to the AEW fans and wrote on X:

“Here it comes. Starting out in Australia I never thought things like this were possible. No one from Australia had ever 'made it' so the idea that anything like this would ever be a reality seemed so far fetched. This week I got to wrestle in front of over ten thousand, countless friends and family, do interviews with the news outlets I grew up watching, test myself against some of the greatest to ever do it and just so happened to get into the best shape of my life for it.”

He continued:

“Plus I got to share my beautiful country with my beautiful life partner for the first time (and see Bodhi the golden). This entire week has felt surreal. Overwhelming at times but all worth it for one of the best days of my life. Thank you for being a part of it in any way, it will never be lost on me how blessed I am to live this life. I’m gonna be riding this high for a long time.”

Kyle Fletcher names AEW star Samoa Joe as his dream opponent

Kyle Fletcher has had great matches with Will Ospreay and even came out on top. One would assume that someone like Ospreay would be Fletcher’s dream opponent.

However, that was not the case, as the AEW star mentioned that his dream opponent was Samoa Joe. He noted that during an interview with DownUnder The Ring:

“I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe. I think he's at the top of the list.”

It will be interesting to see how AEW president Tony Khan will push Fletcher in the coming weeks and months.

