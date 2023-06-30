Popular AEW star breaks silence following Sting's high-risk stunt on Dynamite

Sting's risky dive on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite stirred up a hurricane of public discourse in the wrestling world. A popular star recently broke his silence regarding the matter.

The main event of the last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw Sting and Darby Allin challenge "Painmaker" Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Tornado Tag Team match. Despite being 64 years old, The Icon put his body on the line when he executed a dive off of a ladder positioned inside the ring onto The Spanish God, who was lying on tables set up at ringside.

The spot was horrifying to watch and presumably even more painful to be involved in. Guevara confirmed these suspicions to be true. He posted the following tweet after the incident:

Samuel Guevara @sammyguevara Anyone else wake up feeling like Sting put you through a table 🤕 ? Anyone else wake up feeling like Sting put you through a table 🤕 ?

Sting did not get off lightly either. The Icon admitted to suffering an injury while performing the stunt and said he would require several stitches. Aside from this, everyone seems to be alright for the most part.

Mixed reactions to Sting's scary spot on AEW Dynamite

Fans worldwide have chimed in with their reactions to Sting's latest high-risk spot. While many have gone out of their way to praise the WCW legend for always going above and beyond to entertain audiences, others feel the stunt was unnecessary and should never have been allowed.

The saving grace of this whole situation is that The Icon was able to finish the match, and everyone walked out with their health more or less intact. However, the fans' concerns should not be ignored, as this scary dive could have caused severe, long-term damage.

Ultimately, Sting is a professional and has the right to do with his body what he wants. Whether fans will continue to tune in to see what he gets up to next is a different story.

