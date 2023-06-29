"Please retire," "He's finished" - Fans in anger after WWE Hall of Famer Sting's scary spot on AEW Dynamite

To everyone's surprise, WWE Hall of Famer Sting performed a very risky spot on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Although known for hardcore matches during his prime, Father Time seems to have caught up to The Stinger. However, it appeared that the veteran wished to turn back time for a moment, but this may have come at a cost.

During the main event of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin teamed up to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. This resulted from The Ocho laying down the challenge during the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, as he interrupted the Q&A of Sting with Tony Khan. Jericho even brought out his infamous "The Painmaker" gimmick for the match.

Fans were shocked after Sting did the unthinkable for a man in his 60s. He went up the ladder in the ring to dive to the outside onto the table where Sammy Guevara was lying down. This felt like such a risky maneuver for The Icon, who was far from his young days and ended up crashing and burning.

Fans strongly expressed their thoughts and how the WWE Hall of Famer should ride into the sunset and call it a career already.

Sting has spent years away from the ring but has not made a formal retirement, so fans feel that with his capabilities in the ring diminishing, this may be the perfect time.

Other fans expressed their genuine, unfiltered reactions to the spot. Many have shown their concern, saying how a man his age should not put his body through that anymore and leave it to the new generation of superstars in AEW.

We wish a speedy recovery to the Hall of Famer.

Sting ends The Painmaker's winning streak at AEW Dynamite

During tonight's main event, Sting and Darby Allin took on Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho, who was rocking his Painmaker persona, which he was undefeated in.

Despite some bumps in the road, The Stinger was able to lock Jericho with the Scorpion Deathlock, which led to The Ocho tapping out. Previously, Chris Jericho was 3-0 with the Painmaker persona in AEW.

With Sting sustaining a bad fall, which could affect his career, and Jericho taking another loss tonight, what comes next for the two wrestling icons? The two might not share the ring for the time being, so while Sting is recovering, Jericho will move on to new things.

