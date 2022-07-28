"A b*tch" – Popular AEW star namedrops CM Punk and two former WWE Superstars he hates most

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently disclosed CM Punk and two others as the wrestlers he hated the most.

Kingston's animosity with Punk goes beyond wrestling as they hate each other's guts. They had a memorable verbal exchange on Rampage last year, unleashing honest thoughts at each other. Their rivalry came to a head at Full Gear, where the AEW World Champion defeated The Mad King.

On HighSpots Sign-it-Live, a fan messaged saying he "hates CM Punk," which Kingston agreed to. The latter then added Bryan Danielson and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli to his list of hated wrestlers:

"Him [Punk] and Bryan Danielson. And Claudio’s a b*tch. You guys don’t understand. You guys see one thing on TV, right? I see stuff backstage. And then I get labeled the bad guy when I see that. Yeah, whatever. Just like in CHIKARA, when sh*t came out about Claudio and people were like, 'Oh, I guess Eddie was right.' Look, I know I’m an a-----e. At least I admit it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As The Mad King indicated, his hatred of Castagnoli stemmed from their CHIKARA days when they wrestled together. Meanwhile, Kingston's beef with Danielson dates back to their days together at Ring of Honor in the late 2000s.

Eddie Kingston also expressed his animosity towards a young AEW star

Eddie Kingston spoke about his hatred for Sammy Guevara during the same virtual event. Before today's AEW Dynamite, Mad King sent a message that he wanted to annihilate The Spanish God:

"I hope he’s there Wednesday. I pray to God Sammy’s there Wednesday. I’m gonna f*ck him up. You guys think this is a joke, like this is all a ‘work’, since everybody likes to use the insider terms. I don’t like that little c*cksu*ker."

Unfortunately, Kingston and Guevara didn't come to blows. As Sammy tried to beat up Dante Martin, whom he defeated, Eddie, Ruby Soho, and Ortiz came out to chase Guevara, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay away.

It'll be interesting to see if a match between The Mad King and The Spanish Good will happen in the coming weeks.

