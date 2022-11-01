Popular AEW star claims his promos are 'therapy sessions' on Tony Khan-led promotion

The AEW roster includes some of the best talkers in the industry, and Eddie Kingston arguably ranks above some of the best in the promotion. During a recent podcast appearance, Kingston detailed where he draws his inspiration for promos from.

Eddie Kingston has been involved in the best-received and most talked about segments in AEW since debuting. Fans often look back at his debut promo as well as his heated promo with CM Punk, which led to a bloody match at Full-Gear 2021.

During his recent appearance on ESPR Wrestling Podcast, The Mad King went in-depth on what his promos mean to him and where he gets his inspiration from.

“I don’t call them promos. I call them therapy sessions, you know what I mean? Because a lot of times, it’s my therapy. I’m letting out a lot of anger and a lot of things I can’t let out now because society tells me I can’t, you know what I mean?" Kingston said.

The AEW star continued, revealing that he sources his real-life trauma during his promos.

"Getting arrested for assault is not a good thing anymore [Laughs]. It’s mostly my therapy. It’s not a promo. It’s something I pull from real life, and it’s probably something on my mind that day, or that year, or that week, or that month, or that lifetime, and I just let it out.” [H/T: Rajah]

Despite his talent on the mic, Eddie Kingston has been vocal about not being on good terms with a few stars. He recently revealed that Jon Moxley convinced him to end his beef with his longtime rivals Claudio Castagnoli.

Eddie Kingston recently spoke out on the alleged internal issues in AEW

CM Punk's controversial backstage brawl with The Elite might not be the first time that stars in the promotion have had issues with each other. The event put enough eyes on AEW that more backstage turmoil seemingly came to light.

During his appearance on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat! podcast, Eddie Kingston gave his take on the rumored unhappiness in the locker room.

"It's real simple," Kingston explained. "You've got a lot of people back there with egos. So when you've got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don't know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Since The Elite are now having their returns teased, could the internal issues that have been plaguing All Elite Wrestling be over? Or will more dirty laundry be exposed in the next few months?

