"Don't deserve to be in AEW" - Top star sheds light on backstage mentality amid numerous incidents in Tony Khan-led promotion

AEW has suffered a number of reported internal issues recently. The drama backstage was highlighted by CM Punk and The Elite's brawl following the All Out pay-per-view. In regards to his own recent scuffle, Eddie Kingston has now spoken out on the mentality of the locker room after all the struggles.

While the brawl initially went unreported, eventually Eddie Kingston's altercation with Sammy Guevara and eventual suspension quickly came to light. According to reports, The Mad King got physical with Guevara after a promo where The Spanish God took a jab at his physique.

During his appearance on the Eat, Sleep, Podcast, Repeat! podcast, Eddie Kingston gave his take on why there are so many backstage issues in the locker room.

"It's real simple," Kingston explained. "You've got a lot of people back there with egos. Some people believe other people don't deserve to be in AEW, other people do believe they deserve to be in AEW. So when you've got a bunch of guys – men and women- who don't know how to use their words? [chuckles] Things are gonna happen in the back."

In regards to his own reported backstage altercations, The Mad King noted that he had a stern talking-to from All Elite Wrestling's HR.

"I had an H.R. meeting a couple days ago telling me I can't beat up people in the ring when I want to," Kingston said. "We're all trying to be good. We're all trying to be professional. Their words, not mine." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Regardless of his new outlook, a top star recently stated that he will never go toe-to-toe with The Mad King in the promotion.

What has Eddie Kingston been up to in AEW since his last televised appearance?

Despite not being the best behaved star in Tony Khan's promotion, The Mad King remains active. The star recently teamed up with his old tag-team partner Ortiz on AEW DARK.

The two stars recently had a tag team match on DARK, where they faced independent wrestlers Mo Jabari and Jake O'Reilly.

Kingston's tag partner, Ortiz, has also not been featured in the promotion since his internal issues with Santana, who also reportedly nearly came to blows with The Mad King.

With their reported issues backstage now seemingly at an end, could fans see Eddie Kingston and Ortiz return to AEW television again? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

