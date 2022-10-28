Popular AEW star details rocky backstage relationship with Bryan Danielson

Popular AEW star Eddie Kingston recently opened up about his rocky relationship with Bryan Danielson.

Danielson and Kingston have been both friends and foes. The two men shared the common goal of destroying The Jericho Appreciation Society and have worked together at Double or Nothing and Dynamite: Blood and Guts.

However, it's no secret that Kingston has an animosity towards Danielson that goes back to their days on the independent circuit. At one point, The Mad King even called The American Dragon a "judgmental pr**k" for what he felt was the latter's tendency to judge people.

During an interview with ESPR (Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat), Kingston revealed that he doesn't talk to Blackpool Combat Club manager William Regal because he likes Danielson.

The Mad King then admitted that he and Claudio Castagnoli were cool now as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley urged him to do so. However, he reiterated that he does not intend to be on amicable terms with The American Dragon.

"I don't talk to him [Regal] because he's a Bryan fan. He really likes Bryan [Danielson] and he really likes Claudio [Castagnoli]. Me and Claudio are cool now, but I don't trust him. Only reason me and Claudio are cool is because Mox [Jon Moxley] asked me. I told Mox that I would never be cool with Bryan," Kingston said. [H/T Fightful]

Prior to their short alliance, Kingston and Danielson went toe-to-toe against each other in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. The American Dragon prevailed against Mad King on the October 27, 2021, episode of Rampage.

Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson were on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite

Last night on Dynamite, Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson made their respective appearances in different segments. Kingston had a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, who spoke about his recent behavior.

The Mad King then gave his thoughts on the AEW World Championship match by picking Jon Moxley to retain against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Meanwhile, Danielson wrestled Sammy Guevara in the aftermath of Daniel Garcia's betrayal of him a few days ago on Dynamite. The American Dragon unleashed his pent-up anger on The Spanish God by executing a triangle chokehold for a submission victory.

Do you think Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will ever get on the same page? Sound off in the comments section.

