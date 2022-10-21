Popular AEW star discloses what The Judgment Day member Damian Priest told him before signing with the promotion 

The pro wrestling business is tough as well as unpredictable, according to AEW star Pres10 Vance's story about WWE Superstar Damian Priest.

Starting off in Ring of Honor in 2015, the Judgment Day member worked in the promotion until he eventually signed a contract with WWE in 2018. He also rose up the ranks to become NXT North American Champion in 2020, facing off against numerous stars like Keith Lee, Finn Balor, and Randy Orton.

Despite his current success, Damian Priest apparently had a rocky start to his WWE run. In an interview with SiriusXM's of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Pres10 Vance spoke about how Priest had now elevated himself to a major player in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I remember when I met [Damian Priest] he was ... already wrestling for maybe 12 years. And he told me 'My goal is to get you signed, just so I have a piece of your career, because I know I'm never going to get signed. I'm too old.' And now he blew up, you know?" [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Aɳƙιƚ @Love_Harrys_1D_ Damien Priest's run as a United States Champion has been better than the past four United States Champions. Damien Priest's run as a United States Champion has been better than the past four United States Champions. https://t.co/Lnx2tvzBOi

Prior to being signed by WWE, Priest said that he had been rejected by the company twice. Before joining the brand, Priest competed as Punishment Martinez for ROH and various independent organizations.

What does the future hold for Damian Priest? Only time will tell.

AEW star Pres10 Vance's match recently got canceled

While Damian Priest is having a great run as part of The Judgment Day Faction, Pres10 Vance has not been as prominent in AEW.

With Andrade El Idolo seemingly having a strained relationship with Tony Khan's roster right now, a match between him and Pres10 was canceled. Furthermore, Vance also fought alongside the rest of the Dark Order against the Death Triangle and failed to capture the World Trios Title.

It remains to be seen what is next for the Dark Order member in the coming weeks.

Do you think Pres10 Vance should have a bigger role in Tony Khan's Promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

