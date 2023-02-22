Popular AEW star dismisses Chris Jericho's legendary career as unimpressive

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of pro wrestling, but one popular All Elite Wrestling star simply isn't impressed with everything that Jericho has done.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who has been embroiled in a feud with "The Ocho" since the end of 2022. He even turned down the opportunity to join the Jericho Appreciation Society.

This led to Starks and Jericho having a match on the first edition of AEW Dynamite in 2023. The show took place on January 4th, with the former FTW Champion picking up the win after hitting a spear on "The Ocho."

It seems that this rivalry has led to Ricky Starks losing all respect for Chris Jericho, as he recently stated in an interview with Bleacher Report that he isn't impressed with what "The Ocho" has done in his 30-plus year career.

"I'm not impressed. I don't see anything that everyone else sees. Maybe, actually, you know, I see a little bit of it, but not enough to impress me. And, in the great words of Shania Twain, 'That don't impress me much.'" (H/T Fightful)

Starks also expressed his desire to beat Jericho again, as he wants to not only outsmart the former AEW World Champion but also show the cracks in the foundations of the JAS.

"Well, I think, for me, it's a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed, and I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho. On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself. I am actually really focused on making sure that I outsmart Chris at all costs. So I think getting a second chance at that type of redemption is what I'm looking forward to." (H/T Fightful)

When will Ricky Starks get his second match with Chris Jericho?

Ever since the January 4th edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks has demanded a second match against Chris Jericho to prove that his win wasn't a fluke. However, "The Ocho" has had none of it.

Jericho recently cost Starks the opportunity to face him again during the "Garcia-Guevara Gauntlet," where Jericho disguised himself as a fan to assault Ricky during the final stage of the match.

Starks isn't giving up hope on a second match against Jericho, and with Revolution fast approaching, a high-profile win over the former AEW World Champion on pay-per-view could be exactly what Ricky needs in order to get himself back in the World Title picture.

