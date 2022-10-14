Popular AEW star details concerns over future relationship with Jon Moxley

Eddie Kingston recently opened up on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's contract extension and their dynamic in the promotion going forward.

The Purveyor of Violence strengthened his position in Tony Khan's brand by extending his contract by five years. Besides his in-ring role, Mox's duties now also include mentoring and coaching fellow talent.

Speaking with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Eddie Kingston outlined how this may affect his friendship with Moxley.

"Good, he has five more years of dealing with me. I hope he does it big with this expanded role. But he can’t come up to me in a suit and tie with a piece of paper telling me what to do. I’d be like, 'My man, it’s like Jay-Z trying to tell DMX what to do.' That’s why they had their falling out.'"

Furthermore, he also expressed how proud he was of his friend for his decision.

"I’ll always be proud of him. I got his back even if I don’t agree sometimes. That’s how I see my friendship with him. I just hope his expanded role backstage doesn’t take away the focus of the world championship. That’s the most important thing outside of his family. Hopefully, all this backstage stuff doesn’t distract him from that. It’s my only concern, but either way, I got his back, which may force me to do things I don’t want to do," Kingston added.

Chelsea (Chels) Glover @DogWalker512 find a friend who looks at you the way Eddie Kingston looks at Moxley find a friend who looks at you the way Eddie Kingston looks at Moxley https://t.co/3p4VVBuz9l

It remains to be seen if the two stars will interact on-screen in the future as well.

Jon Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Title next week on Dynamite

With the Purveyor of Violence now holding the world title for the third time, his next challenger has been revealed to be Hangman Adam Page.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy cut an intense promo this week, setting up a heated rivalry with the Blackpool Combat Club member. Page vowed to become the next AEW World Champion during the segment.

With the two stars slated to face off next week on Dynamite, it remains to be seen who will come out on top.

Do you think Hangman Page can take down Jon Moxley to win the AEW Championship? Sound off in the comments below!

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes