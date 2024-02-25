Popular AEW star makes an embarrassing botch during Collision

An AEW World Tag Team Champion suffered an embarrassing botch during his tag team bout on the latest episode of Collision, and fans on the internet have been making fun of the moment.

The name in question is one-half of the team FTR, Dax Harwood. FTR (Harwood & Cash Wheeler) is widely considered one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling today. They have performed in several top promotions, such as WWE and NJPW. The duo has been on a roll lately with their hard-hitting bouts.

On this week's episode of Collision, FTR competed against the team of Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. During the match, Taylor hit Dax Hardwood in the face with a knee while the latter held Moriarty on his shoulders. The sequence looked out of place, drawing varied reactions from fans online.

The clip of the botch can be seen via this link.

FTR registered another victory over Taylor and Moriarty in the end. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions are currently involved in a feud with Blackpool Combat Club. They are set to collide in a rematch at Revolution 2024 after a time-limit draw on this past week's episode of Dynamite.

